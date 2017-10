10/10/2017

A large number of Russian troops are on their way to Syria to take part in Deir ez-Zor offensive, reports Al Masdar news agency citing its sources in Syrian government.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that the Russian landing ship Azov carrying military and equipment passed Bosporus on its way to Syria. It’s the forth such deployment for the Azov in 2017.

It is expected that the Azov will arrive in Syrian port of Tartus later this week.

UA Wire