Mossad chief: Iran strives to attain nuclear military capabilities

PM and Mossad Chief address Mossad ceremony; Mossad Chief addresses, Iran, ISIS, Hamas; Cohen: The objectives of the Mossad are clear: Iran continues to hold onto its vision of attaining significant nuclear capabilities, so that it will attain nuclear military capabilities, Oct. 4, 2017.

The Mossad held an aware ceremony this week, giving citations to Mossad agents who completed important covert operations.

In the first ceremony of its kind, Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated the recipients, saluting them for “initiative, the daring, the professionalism, the planning and the execution” of Israel’s covert missions, stating the Mossad “works like a synchronized fist. All its parts are recognized and what is no less important, really, is the coordination with other bodies. I salute you, and I salute your families, who are an important part of your action.”

Mossad Director Yossi Cohen then addressed the ceremony, focusing on the ongoing threats posed to the Jewish State, including Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and ISIS who “continue to challenge us on a daily basis with attempts to harm us, and no less important, our friends in the world.”

Cohen emphasized Iran as “Israel’s greatest threat” and the Mossad’s main priority as the Islamic Republic continues its military and nuclear efforts. He stated “The objectives of the Mossad are clear: Iran continues to hold onto its vision of attaining significant nuclear capabilities, so that it will attain nuclear military capabilities.”

On the Mossad’s activities, he stated “In the field as well as at our headquarters, we do an immense amount of work to ensure that we will win wars and future battles with our enemies,” referencing the “hundreds and thousands of operations every year… some of them complex and daring, in the heart of enemy countries.”

On the future of the spy agency and its capabilities he stated, “The Mossad is getting stronger, internally, acquiring new capabilities in order to welcome the future with advanced technology, intelligence systems, greater strength and improved human resources. All this is to be prepared for the challenges that stand before us in our mission to carry out covert Mossad operations for many more years.”

Behold Israel