Muslim crowds pressing for entry to Al Aqsa on Temple Mount

07/14/2017

Crowds of Muslim Arabs are pressing forward at the entrances to Temple Mt., confronting the police officers blocking entry until after the investigation into the terrorist attack earlier Friday, which left three Israeli police officers injured, two critically. The Palestinian Authority called on Muslims to oppose the temporary cancellation of Friday prayers at Al Aqsa mosque and turn out en masse for resistance. Jerusalem Police are also preventing the Mufti of Jerusalem, scores of foreign reporters and TV teams from entering the Temple Mount compound, as well as all other visitors.

Debka