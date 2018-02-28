MY LAST TRACT

Author Unknown

Every Sunday afternoon, after the morning service at their church, the Pastor and his eleven year old son would go out into their town and hand out Gospel Tracts.

This particular Sunday afternoon, as it came time for the Pastor and his son to go to the streets with their tracts, it was very cold outside as well as pouring down rain.

The boy bundled up in his warmest and driest clothes and said, “Okay dad, I’m ready.” His Pastor dad asked, “Ready for what?”

“Dad, it’s time we gather our tracts together and go out.” Dad responded, “Son, it’s very cold outside and it’s pouring down rain.” The boy gave his dad a surprised look, and asked, “But dad, aren’t People still going to Hell, even though it’s raining?”

“Dad answers, “Son, I am not going out in this weather.” Despondently the boy asks, “Dad, can I go? Please?”

His father hesitated for a moment then said, “Son, you can go. Here’s the tracts; just be careful.” “Thanks Dad!!!” And with that he was off and out into the rain.

This eleven year old boy walked the streets of the town going door to door and handing everybody he met in the street a Gospel Tract!

After two hours of walking in the rain he was soaking, bone chilled wet, and down to his VERY LAST TRACT. He stopped on a corner and looked for someone to hand a tract to but the streets were totally deserted. Then he turned toward the first home he saw and started up the sidewalk to the front door and rang the door bell.

He rang the bell – but nobody answered. He rang it again and again but, still no one answered. He waited but still no answer. Finally this eleven year old trooper turned to leave but something stopped him. Again, he turned to the door and rang the bell and knocked loudly on the door with his fist. He waited, something holding him there on the front porch.

He rang again, and this time the door slowly opened…

Standing in the doorway was a very sad looking elderly lady. She softly asked, “What can I do for you son?” With radiant eyes and a Smile that lit up her world this little boy said, “Mam, I’m sorry if I disturbed you, but I just want to tell you that JESUS REALLY DOES LOVE YOU, and I came to give you my very last Gospel Tract which will tell you all about JESUS and His great LOVE.”

With that he handed her his last tract, and turned to leave. She called to him as he departed, “Thank you son! And God Bless You!”

Well, the following Sunday Morning in Church, Pastor Dad was in the Pulpit and as the service began he asked, “Does anybody have a testimony or want to say anything?”

Slowly, in the back row of the Church, an elderly lady stood to her feet. As she began to speak a look of glorious radiance came from her face as she said, “None of you in this church know me. I’ve never been here before. You see, before last Sunday I was not a Christian.

My husband has passed on, some time ago, leaving me totally alone in this world. Last Sunday, being a particularly cold and rainy day, It was even more so in my heart as I came to the end of the line where I no longer had any hope or will to live. So I took a rope and a chair and ascended the stairway into the attic of my home. I fastened the rope securely to a rafter in the roof then stood on the chair and fastened the other end of the rope around my neck.

Standing on that chair, so lonely and brokenhearted, I was about to leap off when suddenly the loud ringing of my doorbell downstairs startled me. I thought, ‘I’ll wait a minute, and whoever it is will go away.’ I waited and waited, but the ringing doorbell seemed to get louder and more insistent and then the person ringing also started knocking loudly. I thought to myself again, ‘Who on earth could this be?! Nobody ever rings my bell or comes to see me.”

I loosened the rope from my neck and started for the front door, all the while the Bell rang louder and louder. When I opened the door and looked I could hardly believe my eyes for there on my front porch was the most radiant and Angelic little boy I had ever seen in my life. His SMILE, Oh, I could never describe it to you!!! And the Words that came from his mouth caused my Heart, that had long been dead, TO LEAP TO LIFE as he exclaimed with cherub like voice ‘Ma’am, I just came to tell you that JESUS REALLY DOES LOVE YOU.’

Then he gave me this Gospel Tract that I now hold in my hand. As the little Angel disappeared back out, into the cold and rain, I closed my door and read slowly every word of this Gospel Tract. Then I went up to my attic to get my rope and chair. I wouldn’t be needing them anymore.

You see, I am now a Happy Child of the KING, and since the address of your Church was on the back of this Gospel Tract I have come here to personally say THANK YOU TO GOD’S LITTLE ANGEL WHO CAME JUST IN THE NICK OF TIME AND, BY SO DOING, SPARED MY SOUL FROM ETERNITY IN HELL .”

There were now no dry eyes in the Church. And as Shouts of Praise, and Honor to THE KING, resounded off the very rafters of the building, Pastor Dad descended from the pulpit to the front pew where the little Angel was seated; He took him in his arms and sobbed uncontrollably. Probably no Church has had a more glorious moment.

AND probably this Universe has never seen a Papa that was more filled with love & honor for his son – EXCEPT for one…

This FATHER also allowed His Son to go out into a Cold & Dark World. He received His Son back with Joy unspeakable, and as all of Heaven Shouted Praises and Honor to THE KING, the FATHER sat HIS BELOVED SON on a Throne far above all Principality and Power, and every name that is named….

There may be SOMEONE, reading this, who is also going through a Dark, Cold, Lonely time in your soul. You may be a Christian, for we are not without problems, OR you may not yet Know THE KING.

Whatever the case, and Whatever the problem or situation you find yourself in, and no matter how DARK it may seem, I want you to know that JESUS REALLY DOES LOVE YOU.

For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life… John 3:16