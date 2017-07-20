Netanyahu: Europe is undermining its own security by undermining Israel.

During meeting with Visegrad Group in Hungary, PM criticized EU conditional relationship with Israel; Refers to double standard as “crazy” and undermining Europe’s interests

07/20/2017

Prime Minister Netanyahu criticized the European Union for its conditional relations with Israel during a meeting with the Visegrad Group in Hungary on Wednesday.

Netanyahu arrived in Hungary on Monday, meeting with Prime Minister Orban, as well as with the prime ministers of Czech, Slovakia and Poland. He then held a meeting the Visegrad Group, meeting with business CEO’s to “discuss economic and business terms” of future cooperation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s comments were reportedly accidentally broadcast to reporters from the closed session, Netanyahu criticizing the European Union’s conditional relationship with Israel.

Netanyahu stated “The European Union is the only international organization that conditions relations with Israel, which gives it technology, on political considerations. Nobody else does that… Russia does not make political conditions and neither does Africa. Only the EU makes it conditional. It’s crazy. It is against Europe’s interests.”

He referred to China and India, both of which have strong, economic cooperation with Israel, stating “We have a special relationship with China. And they don’t care. They don’t care about the political issues,” then quoting Prime Minister Modi of India “Modi told me, ‘I have to take care of India’s interests, and where will I get that? In Ramallah?’”

Netanyahu stated that the EU’s stance on Israel has no logic and undermines Israel’s security, stating “There is no logic here. The EU is undermining its security by undermining Israel. Europe is undermining its progress by undermining its connection with Israeli innovation by a crazy attempt to create conditions.”

The prime minister then stated “I suggest that you deliver a message to your colleagues in Europe about how to help Europe.” He called on the EU to stop undermining “the only country in the region that takes care of Europe’s interests,” adding “Stop attacking Israel. Support Israel. Europe is dissociating itself from the biggest center of innovation in the world. It makes no sense. Europe is undermining its own security by undermining Israel. Because of a crazy attempt to institute political conditions… I think Europe has to decide if it wants to live and thrive or if it wants to shrivel and disappear.”

