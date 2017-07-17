Netanyahu in France: Israel cannot allow the establishment of the Iran’s military and its proxies in Syria

PM and Macron meet in Paris, participate in ceremony for 75th anniversary of French Jewish deportation to concentration camps; Netanyahu addressed US-Russia ceasefire, Temple Mount security; Macron focuses on two-state solution

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris on Sunday as part of his tour to France and Hungary this week.

Their meeting centered on bilateral relations, security and economic cooperation with both leaders addressing the press. Both leaders and their wives participated in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the deportation of Parisian Jews to the extermination camps, Macron vocally confirming that the French were responsible for rounding up its Jews, stating, “it was indeed France that organized this”.

Addressing the press following their meeting, Macron called on the resumption of peace talks and two states with Jerusalem as its shared capital. He warned that settlement activity could hinder the peace process, stating “I call for a resumption of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians in the framework of the search for a solution of two states, Israel and Palestine, living in recognized, secure borders with Jerusalem as the capital.”

He also condemned the terror attacks in Jerusalem Friday.

Prime Minister Netanyahu then addressed his opposition to the United States-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria, as it would allow Iran to increase its military efforts and presence in Syria- a major threat to Israel’s security.

Netanyahu stated that the ceasefire “cannot allow the establishment of the Iran’s military and its proxies in Syria and especially not south Syria.”

He also addressed criticism from the Arab world regarding increased security at the Temple Mount. Following a terror attack on Friday in which two soldiers were killed, Israel has placed metal detectors and cameras at the entrance to the Temple Mount.

Prayer on the Temple Mount for Muslims resumed on Sunday with prayer for Jews resuming on Monday. Prime Minister Netanyahu has been clear that “It is essential that we won’t let this volatile place explode. We must be smart about that, to avoid any other such attack. So the [security] measures that we are installing there are important.’’

Behold Israel