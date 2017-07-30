NETANYAHU JUSTIFIES ‘DIFFICULT DECISION’ TO REMOVE TEMPLE MOUNT SECURITY MEASURES

“As prime minister of Israel, as the one who carries the security of Israel on his shoulders, it is my duty to make decisions calmly and in an informed manner.”

Following two weeks of tension and debate surrounding Israeli security measures at the Temple Mount, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his decisions at the opening of Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

“I am in tune with the emotions of wider society, I understand the feelings, I know that the decision that we made [to remove the security measures] was a difficult one,” said Netanyahu. “However, as prime minister of Israel, as the one who carries the security of Israel on his shoulders, it is my duty to make decisions calmly and in an informed manner.”.

“I understand public feeling, I also understand the duty of leadership, of what it is to sit in this chair and carry on my shoulders the ultimate responsibility for Israel’s security, and I am acting accordingly.”

Israeli security forces stand at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound, and Palestinians entered the compound in Jerusalem’s Old City July 27, 2017. (Reuters)

Netanyahu thanked the security forces for their efforts over the last two weeks, which have seen the number of soldiers and police bolstered across the capital.

“These have been two tough weeks for our security forces, who are in a permanent state of readiness ahead of further major challenges in the days ahead.

“I want to thank, on behalf of all Israeli citizens, the commanders and soldiers, the police and Shin Bet operatives who are working day and night to defend all of us. I greatly appreciate their work and their deep dedication to Israel’s security.”

Netanyahu also repeated the cabinet’s decision to approve a budget of up to NIS 100m to develop technology that will increase security in the Old City.

Muslim worshipers returned to pray at the Temple Mount on Thursday after Israel removed metal detectors from the entrances to the compound and reversed its decision to install advanced security cameras in the Old City.

Although the Friday prayers at the Aksa Mosque on the Temple Mount were widely expected to end with more riots, the prayers and their aftermath passed off peacefully, with thousands of Muslims attending the prayers and dispersing calmly afterward.

Security was high in the Old City with large numbers of Israel Police and Border Police personnel present.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.