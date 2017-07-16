Netanyahu to meet with Macron in Paris

07/16/2017

PM to travel to Paris, followed by Hungary. Netanyahu: It is very important for us to also deepen relations with countries in Europe.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu will travel to Paris Sunday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Netanyahu will visit with Macron and French officials, as well as participate in a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the French deportation of Jews to Poland.

He will then travel to Hungary where he will meet with several European heads-of-state.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated ahead of traveling to Paris “This evening I am leaving for Paris to meet with President Macron. Tomorrow we will participate in a very moving ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the deportation of Parisian Jews to the extermination camps. This was the first step in the broad extermination of French Jewry.”

On his visit to Hungary he stated, “I will then go on to Budapest to meet with Hungarian, Polish, Czech and Slovakian leaders. While we are strengthening ties with countries on five continents – Asia, Africa, Australia, North America and South America, it is very important for us to also deepen relations with countries in Europe.”

Behold Israel