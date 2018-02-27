Netanyahu to meet with Trump next week

02/27/2018

PM to travel to USA on Saturday for five day tour; Meeting scheduled with Trump; Netanyahu thanks Trump Administration for relocating embassy, announces state ceremony.

Israel announced it will hold a state ceremony to honor the opening of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem. Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed the ceremony during his weekly cabinet meeting and ahead of his visit to the United States and meeting with President Trump next week.

Israel hopes to hold the ceremony on May 14, 2018- Israel’s 70th independence day. Netanyahu is expected to formally invite President Trump during their meeting next week.

On the announcement that the United States would relocate its embassy to Jerusalem in May, the prime minister stated “This is a great moment for the citizens of Israel, and this is a historic moment for the State of Israel. We will celebrate it together, all citizens of Israel.” He added that “This will have significant and historic long-range implications,” thanking the Trump Administration, stating “On behalf of the entire government and people, I would like to thank President Trump for both his leadership and his friendship. President Trump, you are a great friend of the State of Israel and we all thank you.”

On his decision to move the embassy sooner amidst global outcry and rejection, President Trump stated last week, “I put the word out that I may do it. I was hit by more countries and more pressure and more people calling, begging me, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t do it. Don’t do it.’ I said we have to do it. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the right thing to do, we have to do it. And I did it.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu will travel to the United States on Saturday night for a five-day tour.

Behold Israel