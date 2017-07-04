Netanyahu: No need to back me up from the right

I am strong for you. What we did in the last decade, nobody else would have done – certainly not better,’ says Netanyahu.

Yoni Kempinski,

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed this morning, Tuesday, Israel’s economic situation against the backdrop of the turmoil in the Middle East, reforms he seeks to advance in the field of communications, and his Judea and Samaria policy.

“In these days we are investing a huge amount, we are doing this even amidst the great turmoil which has seized the Middle East,” he said at Makor Rishon newspaper’s conference. “Is it an accident that countries are collapsing around us while Israel is thriving? It’s not an accident, we have upgraded our abilities. Submarines, tanks, planes, underground ability – from low to high.”

“We have to ensure that our economy is open and dynamic and rewards initiative – without this there cannot be economic initiative,” he emphasized.

“We developed the economy, lowered unemployment to historic levels, we are creating a bilateral channel between world markets. Step by step we are taking the money from that flourishing and investing it in infrastructure in Israel that you don’t see in Europe.”

“We have many more economic challenges,” he asserted. “We will continue to increase competition in the market, raise housing supply, we understand that we are a growing country and that’s what creates the challenge, but I believe that a rise in supply will lower housing prices. We need to decrease regulation.”

On relations with other countries, the Prime Minister said, “We have a good connection with Russia, China, Japan, and India. Tonight, the Prime Minister of India will arrive for a historic visit, the first visit of [an Indian Prime Minister] since the founding of the State [of Israel]. Together, we will bring Israel-India cooperation to new heights.”

On the matter of Israeli communications, Netanyahu said, “It’s true that in a democracy it is acceptable to criticize the government, there’s no problem with that. But when I turn on the news in the morning, everything is almost black. The ‘industry of depression’ works non-stop.”

“A large part of the public which believes in nationalist policy does not find expression [in the media]. We will solve this only if we open broadcast communications to competition. This is a nationalist goal,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized in his speech: “There is no need to bolster me with right-wing strength. I am strong for you, for the entire State of Israel, I can say that what we did in the last decade for the State of Israel and the land of Israel are things which I believe that nobody else would have done – certainly not better.”

