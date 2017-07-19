Netanyahu Offers Blistering Attack on EU: ‘Their Behavior Toward Israel Is Crazy’

Netanyahu tells Eastern European leaders that Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Syria dozens of times in hot-mic remarks caught by reporters

Barak Ravid (Budapest) Jul 19, 2017

BUDAPEST – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a blistering attack against the European Union during a closed-session meeting Wednesday morning in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, telling the premiers of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia that the EU’s behavior toward Israel is crazy.

Although the meeting had been behind closed doors, Netanyahu’s remarks were accidentally transmitted to the earbuds distributed among reporters, though his people discovered the transmission and shut it down within a few minutes.

“The European Union is the only international organization that conditions relations with Israel, which gives it technology, on political considerations. Nobody else does that,” Netanyahu said. “I was in China. We have special relations with China and they don’t care about the political issues. [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi told me, I have to take care of India’s interests, and where will I get that? In Ramallah? Russia does not make political conditions and neither does Africa. Only the EU makes it conditional. It’s crazy. It is against Europe’s interests,” Netanyahu said.

He asked the four premiers present to help Israel within the EU institutions to remove preconditions for promoting relations with Israel, specifically concerning the peace process with the Palestinians. “I suggest that you deliver a message to your colleagues in Europe about how to help Europe,” Netanyahu said. “Don’t undermine the only country in the region that takes care of Europe’s interests. Stop attacking Israel. Support Israel. Europe is dissociating itself from the biggest center of innovation in the world. It makes no sense. Europe is undermining its own security by undermining Israel. Because of a crazy attempt to institute political conditions.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban interrupted at this point and said, laughing, “Mr Netanyahu. The European Union is even more unique. The EU places conditions on the ones already inside the EU, not only the countries on the outside.”

