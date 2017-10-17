Netanyahu reportedly says Israel won’t sever ties with PA over reconciliation deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told members of his security cabinet on Monday that although Israel would not accept the recent reconciliation deal between Hamas and Fatah, it will not try to prevent the agreement from going through and the deal will not lead to a break in relations with Fatah, Haaretz newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu also told the security officials that Israel would cooperate with Palestinian Authority (PA) staff members who move to Gaza to hold positions in civil society and local government as it is in the country’s interest that living conditions are improved in the coastal enclave.

Three sources who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation, told Haaretz also that Netanyahu told the United States and Egypt that he did not believe that the agreement between Hamas and Fatah would lead to peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.