Netanyahu: “Say yes to peace and no to joining hands with Hamas”

Following the Palestinian reconciliation deal signed earlier today in Cairo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the agreement: “Reconciling with mass-murderers is part of the problem, not part of the solution.”

After the reconciliation deal between Hamas and Fatah was signed earlier today (Thursday), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the agreement: “Israel opposes any reconciliation in which the terrorist organization Hamas does not disarm and end its war to destroy Israel.”

“There is nothing Israel wants more than peace with all our neighbors,” Netanyahu added. “Reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas makes peace much harder to achieve. What does it say when you reconcile with a terrorist organization that seeks the annihilation of Israel, advocates genocide, launched thousands of rockets at civilians and digs terror tunnels, murders children, represses minorities, bans LGBT, rejects international obligations, refuses to free Israeli civilians it holds hostage, refuses to return the bodies of Israeli soldiers to grieving mothers and fathers, tortures opposition, mourns Bin Laden’s death.”

“Reconciling with mass-murderers is part of the problem, not part of the solution,” Netanyahu concluded. “Say yes to peace and no to joining hands with Hamas.” Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonia Guterres called Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to congratulate him on the deal and stressed the importance of dealing with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Jerusalem Online