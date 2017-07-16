Netanyahu stated that metal detectors at Temple Mount will not be removed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters that the security measures put in place following the terror attack will remain, adding that security cameras will be installed to the compound in order to prevent similar terror attacks. “The status quo will be preserved,” he added objecting the agreement between the US and Russia concerning Iranian presence in Syria.

Judith Abramson

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters at a press conference in France today (Sunday) that cameras will enhance security at the Temple Mount. Netanyahu also addressed his conversation with French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron regarding the peace process and the necessity to prevent Iranian military build-up within Syria, opposing the agreement made between Russia and the US that would allow Iranian presence in the country.

Netanyahu stated that the metal detectors placed at the Temple Mount will not be removed and security cameras will also be installed around the compound in order to prevent similar terror attacks. In regard to the status quo, Netanyahu stated: “It isn’t correct to change it. It could lead to unpredictable outcomes and undermine close relationships with some of the Arab countries.”

A crucial part of the meeting between Macron and Netanyahu was dedicated to Iranian intervention within Syria. “Israel is aware of Iran’s intensions to expand within Syria,” Israeli government officials stated noting that Iran is not only interested in sending advisers to Syria, but also its military, including naval and air force bases. Jerusalem Online