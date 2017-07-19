Netanyahu: We struck Iranian targets in Syria, arms shipments for Hizballah

DEBKAfile July 19, 2017, 2:10 PM (IDT)

In comments overheard by reporters during a summit in Budapest, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel has conducted numerous strikes against Iranian targets including arms shipments headed for Hizballah. He said during the meeting with the leaders of four Central European countries that “I told (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, when we see them transferring weapons to Hezbollah, we will hurt them. We did it dozens of times.”

Regarding the EU’s policy toward Israel, he said only the EU conditions relations with Israel on political conditions, calling it “crazy” and “against Europe’s interests.” He added that “Europe is dissociating itself from the biggest center of innovation in the world. It makes no sense.” He called on Europe not to undermine the only country in the Middle East that takes care of Europe’s interests.

Reporters at Netanyahu’s summit with the leaders of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia said the comments were broadcast without his knowledge to headphones distributed to those covering the event. The prime minister’s aides were said to have halted the broadcast after becoming aware that reporters could hear Netanyahu’s comments.

DEBKAfile: It is unlikely that the aides were unaware of what was happening. It appears that Netanyahu found a way to once again emphasize Israel’s policy toward Iran and Hizballah in Syria and their repeated attempts to place forces close to the Israeli border.

Debka