Netanyahu thanks Americans for their admiration

PM records video message after joining Obama, Trump, Pope Francis and Bernie Sanders on list of men most admired in US

12/28/2017

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau posted a video message Thursday in which he thanked the American public for putting him in a top-ten most admired men list.

In the short clip, posted to his official Twitter feed, Netanyahu is seen acting surprised as he is told he placed ninth in the Gallup poll, released the day before.

Former US president Barack Obama, President Donald Trump and Pope Francis placed first, second and third, with 17, 14 and 2 percent of respondents, respectively, citing them as their first or second choice. Independent US Senator Bernie Sanders took 7th place.

The poll found that one percent of Americans named Netanyahu as their first or second choice for most admired man.

Benjamin Netanyahu ✔@netanyahu Thank you, America!



תודה לציבור האמריקני על בחירתו בי לאחד מעשרת האנשים הנערצים ביותר בארה״ב, כך לפי סקר ״גאלופ״ שפורסם הלילה. אני מעריך זאת – לא רק כתמיכה בי, אלא בראש ובראשונה כתמיכה במדינת ישראל. תודה לך אמריקה!

“Really?” says Netanyahu, seen in the backseat of a car talking to another person off camera.

“Yes, prime minister,” his interlocutor, presumably an aide, responds.

“Well, I’m honored,” Netanyahu says, directing his gaze at the camera. “My staff just told me that there was a Gallup poll in which I was included among the 10 most admired people by the American public.

“Well, I appreciate that, not merely for me, but first and foremost for my country, Israel,” he continued. “Thank you America.”

No Jewish women made the list of top-ten most admired women, although one percent of Americans named Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as their first or second choice.

Less than 0.5% named Ivanka Trump, Trump’s Jewish daughter, as their first or second choice. Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey topped the overall list for women.

The poll was based on telephone interviews with 1,049 adults ages 18 and over conducted between December 4 and December 11. It has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Times Of Israel