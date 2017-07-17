Reflections

Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus, By a new and living way, which he has consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, his flesh. (Heb 10:19-20)

The temple veil that was rent when Jesus died stood for body of sin that was rent when Jesus died. This opened up a new and living Way — Christ in us IS The Way. Thus, we don’t merely receive the legal right to enter the holiest because of Jesus. We receive Jesus Himself – He is our High Priest — already in the presence of God. We are ONE with Him in spirit, and thus, because He is ONE with the Father, we are there IN HIM.

Note the phrase, “A new and LIVING way.” It is a LIVING Way, not a dead one. The veil is rent by the death of Christ. We are reconciled to God by the death of His Son. But note: We are SAVED by His life (see Rom. 5:10) – we are saved because He has joined us to Himself and He IS our Life.

As Paul said, “One died for all, and therefore, all were dead.” (II Cor. 5:14) But it is all unto being a NEW creation in Christ Jesus by being RAISED in Him. We must embrace His death by faith in order to be raised in Him unto newness of life.

Resurrection life IS Jesus Christ in us. This was a NEW and LIVING Way — there had never been such a Way before. Jesus Christ did not merely show us the way to God. He IS THE WAY — in Him there is personal, individual, and unchangeable access to God.