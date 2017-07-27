NEWS: Israel removes security cameras from Temple Mount Thursday

Waqf, PA and Hamas claim victory after removal of cameras, Waqf approves prayer at Temple Mount; Netanyahu warns Al-Jazeera against inciting violence, threatens to expel them from Israel

********************************************

Israel removed security cameras at the Temple Mount on Thursday after ongoing protest, some violent, from Muslim worshippers who opposed the increased security.

Following a decision made by Israel’s Security Council Wednesday, Israel began dismantling the cameras on Wednesday night sparking celebration from Muslim worshippers.

Both Fatah and Hamas praised the removal of the cameras as a “victory”, Fatah releasing the statement “The huge victory at Al-Aqsa came thanks to the Palestinian heroes in Jerusalem and thanks to the political leadership headed by Mahmoud Abbas and the Fatah movement.”

Waqf and Palestinian Authority officials met on Thursday morning to discuss the situation at the Temple Mount, after both vowed a “day of rage” scheduled for Friday if the new security measures were not removed. Following the meeting, the Waqf called for the resumption of prayers at the Temple Mount.

Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Netanyahu threatened to expel Al-Jazeera from Israel, warning it against inciting violence, the Qatar-based news broadcasters misreporting the events surrounding the Temple Mount. He released the statement Wednesday “The Al-Jazeera network continues to stir violence around the Temple Mount. I have spoken several times to law-enforcement authorities demanding the closure of Al-Jazeera’s offices in Jerusalem. If this does not happen because of legal interpretation, I will work to enact the required legislation to expel Al-Jazeera from Israel.”

Behold Israel