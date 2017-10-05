No. 2 in Hamas: Coordinator of the West Bank Attacks

On the backdrop of the Palestinian reconciliation agreement, Hamas announced today that Salah A’rori, who until recently had coordinated attacks on Israel in the West Bank, would be appointed number two in the organization and deputy head of Hamas politburo Ismail Haniyeh. According to a number of reports, Aruri recently visited Lebanon and Iran

Iron Sniidr, wrote for Arab Affairs | News 2

Hamas’s local television station reported on Thursday that the organization’s leader, Salah ‘Aruri, had been chosen to serve as deputy head of the political bureau. In this way, he said that he had previously directed attacks against Israel and would be Ismail Haniyeh’s deputy.

In the not-so-distant past, the Arab media reported that ‘Aruri headed the organization responsible for directing attacks in the West Bank from abroad. The Arab media also reported that he had been forced to leave his seat in Qatar due to international pressure. According to various reports, he visited recent months in Lebanon, Iran and even Malaysia.

Aruri’s appointment is made public on the backdrop of the reconciliation agreement between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. During which, for the first time in a decade, the PA government took part in a joint meeting with the Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, expressed opposition to the reconciliation process and called it “a false reconciliation.”

The violent conflict between Fatah and Hamas reached its peak in 2007, about two years after Israel’s disengagement from the Gaza Strip and after Hamas achieved a surprising victory in the elections: The Hamas regime in the Gaza Strip led to a violent political rift between Gaza and the West Bank, It did not work for long.

mako