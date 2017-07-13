“No submarines, no bears or lightning”

“Shomron and Philber, I know them as honest people, people of values, and I am certain that I have no doubt that there will be nothing to attach to them,” Netanyahu said.

According to the prime minister, “there is an attempt to create artificial fire here.” He said that the purchase of the submarines was an existential need: “The submarines are promising the existence of the State of Israel no less than that,” he said. And we decided to make the decision, in the course of everything documented, documented. ”

Netanyahu also said that leftist journalists were trying to link his name to affairs that had nothing to do with him. “I know that my decisions, as the attorney general has determined, I did not do anything improper, I do not know what I mean, On the contrary, I did something very worthy. I am the barrier before the rise of the left and I have to be removed, it has succeeded in the past. ”

“The decisions about the submarines and Germany are sensitive and important issues for the future of the State of Israel, and this discussion should not take place in public, it causes real damage to the State of Israel, the researchers know it, everyone knows it, To use this matter to endanger the security of the State of Israel in order to try to bring down a prime minister, and that is what is happening here. It is irresponsible. ”