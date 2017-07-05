North Korea says its ICBM can carry nuclear warhead; U.S. urges global action

Top US State and Pentagon officials participated in meetings yesterday to determine the nature of the missile launch.

They also reportedly assessed what their next steps would be in response to the communist state’s posed “global threat”.

A US official told CNN President Trump is set to potentially disclose and approve a “measured response”.

Although nothing has been confirmed, the official added that the response could include sending US military assets such as troops, aircrafts and ships to increase America’s presence within the region.

Admiral Harry harris, head of the US Pacific Command (PACOM) has long prepared to make military advancements in the region.

He previously told the broadcaster: “I know there’s some debate about the miniaturisation advancements made by Pyongyang.

“But PACOM must be prepared to fight tonight, so I take him at his word. I must assume his claims are true – I know his aspirations certainly are.”