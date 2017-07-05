North Korea says its ICBM can carry nuclear warhead; U.S. urges global action

Top US State and Pentagon officials participated in meetings yesterday to determine the nature of the missile launch.
They also reportedly assessed what their next steps would be in response to the communist state’s posed “global threat”.
A US official told CNN President Trump is set to potentially disclose and approve a “measured response”.
Although nothing has been confirmed, the official added that the response could include sending US military assets such as troops, aircrafts and ships to increase America’s presence within the region.
Admiral Harry harris, head of the US Pacific Command (PACOM) has long prepared to make military advancements in the region.
He previously told the broadcaster: “I know there’s some debate about the miniaturisation advancements made by Pyongyang.
“But PACOM must be prepared to fight tonight, so I take him at his word. I must assume his claims are true – I know his aspirations certainly are.”
Expert Adam Mount, a senior fellow at the Centre for American Progress, said President Trump had few good options to respond to North Korea.
Mr Mount said: “It’s a major threshold … a really difficult question will be whether Donald Trump feels like he’s (been) backed into a corner and doesn’t have options short of war.
“I think what we’ll have to grapple with in Washington is that none of our tactics or our levers mean the same thing anymore.”
North Korea’s ICBM launch before independence day
Rex Tillerson, pictured next to Trump, called for global action
Mr Graham told the broadcaster: “It’s a failure that goes beyond any one (US) administration.
“An ICBM actually takes the threat (of North Korea) right to the US homeland … that’s the dangerous dynamic that will be a driver for how the US responds.”
Shortly after the missile was launched, North Korea’s official state mouthpiece claimed Kim Jong-un said the United States would “have to be displeased” by the missile test on its national holiday.
The ICBM was launched from an airfield in North Korea’s city of Kusong, and flew for approximately 37 minutes before crashing into Japanese waters.