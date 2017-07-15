North Korea threatens to ‘annihilate’ US as Kim attempts to bully Trump over sanctions

A North Korean report released by Pyongyang’s mouthpiece, KCNA, also blasted the potential sanctions. It said the ICBM launch “fully demonstrated the will and capability of the DPRK to annihilate the US in a single blow to the very heart of its mainland in case it fails to act with discretion”. The document added: “It is time for the US to renew its perspective on the DPRK’s strategic position which has reached dazzling heights.

US ‘drops dummy bombs’ near North Korea in show of force Play Video

“However, it is inviting its ultimate doom by resorting to the sanctions and pressure campaign against the DPRK. “It will be a fatal mistake to consider any chance that the DPRK which rose to a dignified nuclear power and an ICBM state would tolerate the reckless ‘sanctions’ racket of the US and other hostile forces.” Days after the missile launch, US ambassador to the US Nikki Haley initially made a push for further sanctions.

Speaking at a security council meeting, Ms Haley said the US would submit a draft that “raises the international response in a way that is proportionate to North Korea’s escalation”.

But if negotiations failed, she claimed the US “is prepared to use the full range of our capabilities to defend ourselves and our allies.” She added: “One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military forces. “We will use them, if we must, but we prefer not to have to go in that direction.”

UN’s Nikki Haley launched a stern warning threatening to take US military action

Kim Jong-un closely watched the ICBM missile launch