North Korea threatens to ‘annihilate’ US as Kim attempts to bully Trump over sanctions

Weeks after North Korea launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the UN announced plans to impose another set of sanctions on the communist state to condemn the test launch.

Kim’s underling also blamed President Donald Trump for pushing the UN to impose the sanctions.

The foreign ministry spokesman reportedly said: “Should the United Nations Security Council adopt another ‘resolution on sanctions’, this will trigger corresponding measures by the DPRK and (the North will) respond to the ‘resolution’ with its act of justice.”