North Korea warns UN against imposing more sanctions on Pyongyang

North Korea has warned the United Nations Security Council against adopting any further sanctions resolutions against Pyongyang over its launch of a ballistic missile last week.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Pyongyang would take “corresponding measures” if the Council decided to impose more sanctions, the official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

The ministry said the launch of the ballistic missile on July 4 had been an exercise of North Korea’s legitimate right to self-defense against a potential nuclear threat from the United States.

Some experts said at the time that the ballistic missile was capable of reaching Alaska.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a Security Council meeting on North Korea on July 5, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

After the launch, the US drafted a resolution to impose stronger sanctions on the North, according to several senior UN diplomats.

Last month, the Security Council imposed a fresh array of sanctions on Pyongyang in response to a number of missile tests carried out this year.

The North says it will not abandon its missile and military nuclear programs until the US ends its hostility toward Pyongyang.

