NUCLEAR IRAN: WESTERN WATER UP TON – A PET IN WATER

Washington, Paris, London and Berlin have “condemned” Friday the Iranian test of a satellite launcher carried out the day before.

The United States and its European allies sharply raised the tone Friday against Iran by urging Tehran to cease its ballistic missile shootings in the aftermath of a satellite launch by the Islamic Republic.

In the context of strong US-Iranian tensions since President Donald Trump came to power, the US Treasury also imposed new sanctions on the ballistic missile program that was banned by a UN resolution.

In a joint statement, Washington, Paris, London and Berlin “condemned” the Iranian test on Thursday of a satellite launcher and “called” Tehran to “no longer launch other ballistic missile launches and activities Related to this program.

In the eyes of Americans and Europeans, this ballistic program “remains incompatible with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and has a destabilizing impact in the region”.

“Concerns”

This resolution 2231 was voted two years ago at the United Nations to consecrate the international agreement on the Iranian nuclear program signed on 14 July 2015 in Vienna between Iran, the United States, China, Russia, France , The United Kingdom and Germany.

But the resolution also “calls on Iran not to engage in ballistic missile-related activities capable of carrying nuclear weapons,” the United States and its European allies stressed in a statement issued by the US Department of Defense. ‘State.

US diplomacy said that “the French, German and British governments” had each undertaken “bilateral discussions” with Iran and told them of their “concerns”.

Washington, for its part, has no diplomatic relations with Tehran since 1980 and the Trump administration has not pursued direct contacts with Tehran that the government of Barack Obama had formed in the course of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear.

“Support for terrorists”

The four allied countries also wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. At the United Nations headquarters in New York, US Ambassador Nikki Haley reacted separately in a statement condemning “Iran’s broad support for terrorists” and “breaking its obligations on missile testing.” This “shows us that we can not trust them”, thundered that close to President Trump and who sometimes seems to take the ascendancy over the discreet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Despite his election promise to “tear” the nuclear accord, Donald Trump has so far continued to respect this historic text, diplomatic success of his predecessor Barack Obama and breakthrough in multilateralism and non-proliferation.

However, it is far from certain that the US administration will continue every three months to “certify” Iran’s compliance with the agreement and will continue the lifting of economic sanctions related to the nuclear program.

Ten days ago, by imposing punitive measures against the ballistics program, Washington had ruled that Tehran “violated the spirit” of the nuclear agreement known as JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). For Europeans, the two dossiers – nuclear and ballistic – must be treated separately.

Targeted sanctions

Still, the test of a satellite launcher uses “technologies close to those of the development of ballistic missiles”, emphasized Washington, Paris, London and Berlin in their joint protest.

In response to a satellite launcher test, the US Treasury imposed new targeted sanctions against six Iranian organizations and “entities” related to the ballistic program on Friday morning. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denounced in a statement the “provocative actions” of Tehran and the “threat” that Iran would represent for the Middle East.

Westerners suspect that Iran is seeking to develop long-range ballistic launchers capable of carrying conventional or nuclear weapons, using the technology of its satellite launchers. The Shiite regional power has always denied, claiming that its space program is only for peaceful purposes