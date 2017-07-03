PA-Jordan coordinating to resume peace talks with Israel

July 3, 2017

The Palestinian Authority is coordinating with Jordan in an effort to resume peace talks with Israel, the Safa news agency reported Jordanian sources saying yesterday.

According to the sources, PA Ambassador to Amman, Attalla Khairy, said: “PA President Mahmoud Abbas is currently exerting intense political and diplomatic efforts with full coordination with Jordan and Arabs to prepare for resuming talks based on the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution.”

This came as a direct result of the latest Arab League meeting which was held in Amman in March, he explained, and the Arab-Islamic-American summit held in Riyadh in May.

Abbas is carrying out a tour of Africa, the Middle East and Europe tour starting yesterday to discuss “the peace process in the Middle East and the practices of the Israeli government”.

PA-Israeli talks stopped in April 2014 after American efforts to achieve progress failed. Israel had rejected the conditions that it release a batch of Palestinian prisoners, freeze settlement construction and accept the 1967 borders as a basis for the talks

