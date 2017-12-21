PA looking to replace US with China, Russia in peace process

Amid the tensions between the Palestinian Authority and Washington following the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Mahmoud Abbas sent envoys to China and Russia to rally support for the Palestinian position. According to reports, Abbas wants Moscow and Beijing to replace the United States in the peace process.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas sent envoys to China and Russia this week to request that they take on a pivotal role in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, the PA’s official news site Wafa reported on Wednesday. The PA wants Moscow and Beijing to replace the United States in light of President Donald Trump’s refusal to reverse his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

According to PLO Executive Committee member Saleh Rafat, Moscow has already confirmed that it will continue to support the Palestinian stance and plans to vote against the resolutionthat criticizes Trump’s decision at the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

The Palestinian Authority was quick to denounce the speech on December 6. Abbas said that “these shameful steps constitute a declaration of the United States’ withdrawal from its role of being the sponsor of the peace process.” In addition, he said that the speech violates international agreements between the sides. Senior Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat echoed Abbas’ remarks, saying that “Trump’s announcement ended Washington’s role in the peace process.”

The Palestine Liberation Organization responded to Trump’s announcement by claiming that he has officially ruined the chances of a two-state solution.