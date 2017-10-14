PA official demands Israel ‘recognize the facts on the ground’

Speaking to Israeli TV, PA official drops subtle yet sinister threat.

Chana Roberts,

Palestinian Authority (PA) figure Jibril Rajoub spoke to Channel 2‘s “Meet the Israeli Press” program about the PA’s recent reconciliation agreement with Hamas.

Part of the agreement includes the PA resuming full control of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip by December 1.

“Hamas is part of the Palestinian nation, and we will continue the reconciliation process,” Rajoub said, adding that the reconciliation agreement did not require Hamas to lay down its weapons.

“Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is looking for an excuse. He wants the rift to continue. Let us build a Palestinian coalition as we believe fit. Egypt is helping us, and that should send a clear, direct, message to everyone that Egypt is committed to peace and stability in the region.”

Hamas will still refuse to recognize Israel’s legitimacy, Rajoub said, claiming that no one in Israel’s coalition recognizes the existence of the Palestinian nation.

“We still don’t know who is leading the country – Netanyahu? Or Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home)?” Rajoub said. “There are five million people living under the occupation. Let us manage our own affairs. This is a question which should be asked to the other side of Israel’s government.”

Rajoub then attacked Bennett for calling on Netanyahu to sever ties with the Palestinian Authority and retroactively cancel agreements with them.

“Bennett and MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) will bring you to ruin,” he claimed. “You have been trying to oppress us since 1967, but don’t expect us to surrender. He can say what he wants, but his mouth drips hatred and racism. Bennett’s stance is dangerous to your existence. You need to recognize the facts on the ground and change the tape.”

Israel National News