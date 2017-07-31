PA officials ensure Palestinian anger continues, repeat “Al-Aqsa is in danger libel”

PA officials ensure Palestinian anger continues,

Despite Israel’s decision to remove its security measures at the Temple Mount on July 24, Palestinian Authority leaders continue to provoke anger and instill fear in Palestinians by repeating the libel that the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem are “in danger,” and that Israel wants to “destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque” in order to “build the alleged Temple.” The PA government stressed the need for Palestinian “defense” of “Arab and Islamic Jerusalem.”

On the same day that Israel started to remove the metal detectors it had put up following a terror attack in which two Israeli border policemen were murdered on the Temple Mount, the PA Minister of Religious Affairs repeated the libel that “Al-Aqsa is in danger” on official PA TV:

PA Minister of Religious Affairs Sheikh Yusuf Ida’is: “Israel divided [the Al-Aqsa Mosque between Jews and Muslims] regarding [prayer] time, when it admitted the herds of settlers in the morning hours and allowed them to hold Talmudic (i.e., Jewish) prayers, and after it began to place metal detectors [at the entrances] it wants to divide it [the Mosque] according to place. It wants to reach what is beyond that, as it has plans to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and establish the alleged Temple in its place.”

[Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, July 24, 2017]

Emphasizing the Palestinian “defense of Jerusalem,” Fatah’s youth movement Shabiba called for “widening confrontations with the occupation,” stating that if Jerusalem is “harmed” – “it means opening the gates of hell before the occupiers”:

“The Fatah Shabiba [youth] movement… saluted ‘the resolve and Ribat(i.e., religious conflict/war over land claimed to be Islamic) of the members of our people, its women, young, elderly, national forces, and religious institutions in Jerusalem, which are currently proudly defending the Arabness of Jerusalem, the Islamicness of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the honor of the Arab nation and the Islamic nation.'”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 27, 2017]

Fatah’s Shabiba further encouraged Palestinians to seek more confrontations with Israel:

“Fatah’s Shabiba demanded that its sons, activists, and supporters, and all of the young Palestinians widely participate in a Friday of Ribat, to widen the circle of the confrontation with the occupation forces and the herds of settlers, to open all the fronts in the villages, cities, and refugee camps, and to widen the area of confrontation so that it will include all of the settlements and roads that serve them, in order to convey the message of the young Palestinians that Jerusalem is a Palestinian taboo, and that harming it means opening the gates of hell before the occupiers.”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 27, 2017]

The PA government presented Israel’s removal of the security measures as a “victory” in the “defense of the Arabness of Jerusalem on behalf of the Arab nation and the Islamic nation,” and praised Palestinians for their riots and protests:

“Official Spokesman of the [PA] national unity government Yusuf Al-Mahmoud said that entering the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque today [July 27, 2017] is a great historical moment that paves the way to liberation, heralds the approaching end of the Israeli occupation, and reminds [us] of the glorious victories of our nation…

The national unity government led by [PA Prime Minister] Rami Hamdallah… blessed the brave leadership led by [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas, the religious [Muslim] sources of authority, the Christian clergy, all of the members of our great people, and the members of our nation, and primarily the heroic members of our people in Jerusalem who gloriously defended the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Arabness of Jerusalem on behalf of the Arab nation and the Islamic nation.”

[WAFA, official PA news agency, July 27, 2017]

Palestinian Media Watch reported on a Fatah cartoon that similarly presented Israel’s removal of the metal detectors as a victory and a decision made by Israel out of fear

The PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs similarly said that “the battle of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem is continuing and will only end with the disappearance of the occupation.” In a statement, the ministry speculated as to whether “Netanyahu [will] again repeat his attempts to divide the Al-Aqsa Mosque according to areas and times prior to its destruction and the building of the alleged Temple…?” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also instructed Palestinians to prepare for more “rounds of battle”: “We must be alert and careful, and we must not celebrate the victory in the first round of this battle, but rather treat it as one of several rounds.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 27, 2017]

PA Minister of Religious Affairs Sheikh Yusuf Ida’is also “called on citizens to go to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in greater numbers” in order to “strengthen the achievements,” meaning Israel’s removal of the security measures. The minister further repeated the PA’s claim that the Muslim holy places, including the Temple Mount, only “belong” to the Muslims:

“[PA] Minister of Religious Affairs Sheikh Yusuf Ida’is… emphasized that the members of the [Palestinian] people in Jerusalem and the rest of Palestine have conveyed a clear and unequivocal message to the government of Israel: Our holy sites, and primarily the diamond in the crown, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, are not places [that belong to] anybody but the Muslims, who will not be lax in defending them.”

[WAFA, official PA news agency, July 27, 2017]

Similarly Abbas’ Deputy in Fatah, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, stressed that Israel is facing an “intifada””:

“Fatah Movement Deputy Chairman [and Fatah Central Committee member] Mahmoud Al-Aloul said that our people carried out intifada in order to resist the occupation’s crimes and the decisions and steps of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s government in Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and for its sovereignty and freedom. He also emphasized that the leadership has decided to transfer the matter of [Israeli] settlement to the International Criminal Court.

Al-Aloul added: ‘Netanyahu and his extremist government do not understand the status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem in the heart of every Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim, and we think that Netanyahu is currently facing intifada and resistance from our people because of his army’s crimes and the extremist steps of his government.’ He also emphasized the support of our people for the holy sites, its freedom, and sovereignty over the holy sites.”

[WAFA, official PA news agency, July 26, 2017]

The following are longer excerpts of the statements mentioned above:

Headline: “Al-Aloul: Our people ignited the Al-Aqsa Intifada for its holy sites, freedom, and sovereignty”

“Fatah Movement Deputy Chairman [and Fatah Central Committee member] Mahmoud Al-Aloul said that our people carried out intifada in order to resist the occupation’s crimes and the decisions and steps of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s government in Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque (refers to Israel placing metal detectors at the Temple Mount following a terror attack there on July 14, 2017, in which 2 Israelis were murdered; see note below. Israel decided to remove them on July 24, 2017 -Ed.), and for its sovereignty and freedom. He also emphasized that the leadership has decided to transfer the matter of [Israeli] settlement to the International Criminal Court.

Al-Aloul added in an interview with Radio Mawtini today, Wednesday [July 26, 2017]: ‘Netanyahu and his extremist government do not understand the status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem in the heart of every Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim, and we think that Netanyahu is currently facing intifada and resistance from our people because of his army’s crimes and the extremist steps of his government.’ He also emphasized the support of our people for the holy sites, its freedom, and sovereignty over the holy sites.

Al-Aloul revealed what preceded the [Palestinian] leadership’s decision to reject any change that the occupation authorities are carrying out at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and around it, and said: ‘Before the leadership’s meeting, [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas met with the religious sources of authority and national figures in Jerusalem in order to be briefed on the latest developments. Based on this, the leadership decided not to accept any of the changes and emphasized the principle that it is necessary to restore the situation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to what it was, as it was before July 14, [2017,] and to continue the resolve and stance against the occupation until the removal of everything that has been placed since that day.'”

[WAFA, official PA news agency, July 26, 2017]

Headline: “Ida’is calls to go up to the Al-Aqsa Mosque tomorrow, Friday”

“[PA] Minister of Religious Affairs Sheikh Yusuf Ida’is called on citizens to go to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in greater numbers tomorrow (Friday) [July 28, 2017] and all of the coming days, despite the Israeli occupation’s steps and restrictions that divide [the citizens] from their worship. This is because the next stage is the stage of strengthening the achievements (i.e., Israel’s removal of metal detectors and security cameras that Israel placed at the Temple Mount following a terror attack there on July 14, 2017, in which 2 Israelis were murdered; see note below) that the residents of Jerusalem obtained thanks to their resolve and popular resistance (i.e., term used by Palestinians, which also refers to the use of violence and terror) to the occupation’s steps…

He emphasized that the members of the [Palestinian] people in Jerusalem and the rest of Palestine have conveyed a clear and unequivocal message to the government of Israel: Our holy sites, and primarily the diamond in the crown, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, are not places [that belong to] anybody but the Muslims, who will not be lax in defending them.”

[WAFA, official PA news agency, July 27, 2017]

Muhammad Ahmad Muhammad Jabarin, Muhammad Hamed Abd Al-Latif Jabarin, and Muhammad Ahmad Mufaddal Jabarin – Israeli Arab terrorists aged 29, 19, and 19, who shot from the Temple Mount at Israeli policemen, murdering 2 Israeli Druze border policemen – Haiel Stawi and Kamil Shnaan, on July 14, 2017. Two of the terrorists were shot and killed by other policemen during the attack. The third terrorist was shot and killed while trying to flee. Following this attack, Israel placed metal detectors refers at the entrances to the Temple Mount. On July 24, 2017, Israel decided to remove the metal detectors and security cameras. The PA continued to demand that all measures including inspections at the entrances be removed, and Palestinians continued to riot. On July 27, 2017, PA religious leaders declared that all Israeli measures had been removed.

The terms “peaceful uprising/resistance,” and “popular uprising/resistance” are used by PA leaders at times to refer to peaceful protest and at times to refer to deadly terror attacks and terror waves. For example, Mahmoud Abbas defined as “peaceful popular” the murderous terror during the 2015-2016 terror wave (“The Knife Intifada”), in which 40 people were killed (36 Israelis, 1 Palestinian, 2 Americans and 1 Eritrean) and hundreds wounded by stabbings, shootings and car ramming attacks: Abbas said: “ We want peaceful popular uprising, and that’s what this is .”

Headline: “The [PA] Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates: The battle of Al-Aqsa Mosque will only end with the disappearance of the occupation”

“The [PA] Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that the battle of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem is continuing and will only end with the disappearance of the occupation. The ministry explained in a statement yesterday [July 26, 2017] that… it appears that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu thought that this battle would succeed thanks to American aid and Arab, Islamic, and international silence, but Jerusalem’s [Arab] masses and its national and religious leadership surprised him when they rose up to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque (i.e., they launched violent riots) and prevented the success of his plans. The question that is still being asked is: ‘Will the matters stop at this point or will Netanyahu again repeat his attempts to divide the Al-Aqsa Mosque according to areas and times prior to its destruction and the building of the alleged Temple, or will he instead adopt a new and different tactic?’ …

The statement also said: ‘We must be alert and careful, and we must not celebrate the victory in the first round of this battle, but rather treat it as one of several rounds. This is because now we are still dealing with the infrared ray smart cameras (refers to Israeli plans to install advanced security cameras within the next six months -Ed.) and others that expose the citizens to the danger of radiation.'”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 27, 2017]

“Division according to areas and times” refers to a proposed law (May 2013) being reviewed in Israeli Parliament that would allow for both Jews and Muslims to pray on the Temple Mount, what the Palestinians call the Al-Aqsa Mosque plaza. The law seeks to designate separate prayer times and areas of the site for Muslims and Jews. However, Israeli PM Netanyahu has stated on many occasions that the Israeli government has no intention of changing the status quo on the Temple Mount, which means Jews are allowed to enter the Temple Mount, but cannot pray there or engage in any type of worship.

Headline: “The [PA] government: Entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque today is a historical moment that paves the way to liberation and heralds the end of the occupation”

“Official Spokesman of the [PA] national unity government Yusuf Al-Mahmoud said that entering the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque today [July 27, 2017] is a great historical moment that paves the way to liberation, heralds the approaching end of the Israeli occupation, and reminds [us] of the glorious victories of our nation…

In a press statement today (Thursday), Al-Mahmoud added that the national unity government led by [PA Prime Minister] Rami Hamdallah expresses its full respect and admiration for the souls of our people’s heroic Martyrs (Shahids). It blessed the brave leadership led by [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas, the religious [Muslim] sources of authority, the Christian clergy, all of the members of our great people, and the members of our nation, and primarily the heroic members of our people in Jerusalem who gloriously defended the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Arabness of Jerusalem on behalf of the Arab nation and the Islamic nation.”

[WAFA, official PA news agency, July 27, 2017]

Headline: “The Shabiba calls for widespread participation in a Friday of Ribat as a sign of support for Jerusalem”

“The Fatah Shabiba [youth] movement in the West Bank published a statement in which it saluted ‘the resolve and Ribat (i.e., religious conflict/war over land claimed to be Islamic) of the members of our people, its women, young, elderly, national forces, and religious institutions in Jerusalem, which are currently proudly defending the Arabness of Jerusalem, the Islamicness of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the honor of the Arab nation and the Islamic nation.’ The Shabiba movement also appreciated the position of [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership, their latest decisions regarding Jerusalem, including stopping all types of contact with the occupation, and their call to the members of our people to carry out Ribat in order to defend the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. It also admired the position of the Palestinian leadership to aid the resolve of the Palestinian citizens in Jerusalem. Fatah’s Shabiba demanded that its sons, activists, and supporters, and all of the young Palestinians widely participate in a Friday of Ribat, to widen the circle of the confrontation with the occupation forces and the herds of settlers, to open all the fronts in the villages, cities, and refugee camps, and to widen the area of confrontation so that it will include all of the settlements and roads that serve them, in order to convey the message of the young Palestinians that Jerusalem is a Palestinian taboo, and that harming it means opening the gates of hell before the occupiers.”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 27, 2017]

Headline: “The [PA] government decides to establish an emergency committee and immediately implement the [PA] president’s instructions to support Jerusalem”

“During its weekly meeting, which was held yesterday [July 25, 2017]… led by [PA Prime Minister] Rami Hamdallah, the [PA] government emphasized its complete support for the positions presented by [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas in his speech on Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. It also emphasized its support for the government’s decision to freeze all of the contacts with the Israeli side until the cancelation of all of the recent steps, particularly in Jerusalem and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque (refers to Israeli security measures at the Temple Mount following a terror attack there that were later removed; see note below -Ed.)…

The government demanded that the Arab nation and Islamic nation notice the real danger posed to the holy city [of Jerusalem] and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which obligates the Muslims throughout the world to act seriously and stand against the dangers encircling the holy city. [It added that] this obligates the international community to act immediately and fulfill its obligations in order to stop the occupation government’s attacks, its racist steps, its Judaizing violations, and the religious war that it is igniting against Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 26, 2017]

The PA government’s mention of recent Israeli steps in Jerusalem refers to Israeli security measures at the Temple Mount, including metal detectors at the entrances, following an attack there on July 14, 2017, in which 2 Israeli border police officers were murdered by 3 Israeli Arab terrorists. On July 24, 2017, Israel decided to remove the metal detectors and security cameras it had placed at the site. The PA continued to demand that all measures including inspections at the entrances be removed, and Palestinians continued to riot. On July 27, 2017, PA religious leaders declared that all Israeli measures had been removed.