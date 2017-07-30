PA to support “$ 20 million for East Jerusalem residents”

Although the crisis around the Temple Mount apparently ended last Thursday, it turns out that at the height of the conflict, the Palestinian Authority cabinet decided to strengthen its hold on Jerusalem. As part of the decision, the Authority, under the chairmanship of Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, announced the launching of a new plan to invest more than $ 20 million in Jerusalem to be paid to residents of East Jerusalem in order to finance their debts to the municipality, university studies and businesses in Jerusalem.

As part of the plan approved last Tuesday to support the “steadfastness of the residents of Jerusalem,” it was decided to allocate $ 15 million for housing and renovation assistance in East Jerusalem. “The Council of Ministers of the Palestinian Authority has decided to support the steadfastness of the citizens of Jerusalem in the framework of the powers granted to us by law in the context of the needs of the general public,” the report explains.

It was further determined that the sum of $ 1,000 would be granted to every business owner and merchant in the Old City for a period of three months, apparently in an attempt to minimize the economic damage caused by the latest wave of violence. It was also decided to grant grants to students and new residents of the Old City to the universities, as well as a limited grant of $ 1,000 to be given to the “guards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, numbering 500 guards.”

In addition, while the residents of the Gaza Strip suffer from severe electricity shortages and enjoy only two hours of electricity, the Palestinian Authority decided to finance the electricity bills of the residents of the Old City for the months of July and August.