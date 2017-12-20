Palestinians plan UN move to embarrass US over Jerusalem

PA plans to bring resolution vetoed by the Trump administration at Security Council to a vote at the General Assembly, where it’s expected to pass thanks to a Muslim and Arab majority and the fact the US has no veto right there.

The Palestinians plan on bringing to a vote at the UN General Assembly on Thursday a draft resolution calling on the US to revoke its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in an effort to embarrass the Trump administration.

The same resolution, raised at the UN Security Council by Egypt, was vetoed by the Trump administration on Monday night. It received the support of the remaining 14 members of the council.

It was the first veto cast by the United States in the Security Council in more than six years. “We do it with no joy, but we do it with no reluctance,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said.

Palestinian President Abbas speaking at the UN General Assembly (Photo: Reuters)

“The fact that this veto is being done in defense of American sovereignty and in defense of America’s role in the Middle East peace process is not a source of embarrassment for us; it should be an embarrassment to the remainder of the Security Council,” she added.

The UN draft resolution affirmed that “any decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded in compliance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council.”

Since the Palestinian Authority is a non-member observer state, it is bringing together a large group of nations—led by Bolivia and Turkey—to submit the resolution on its behalf.

“We are moving within 48 hours … to call for an emergency meeting of the General Assembly,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters in Ramallah following the vote at the Security Council. He said the international community would “consider the decision by President Trump as null and void.”

Israeli officials said the Palestinians were apparently trying to have the resolution draft go up to a vote during US Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Israel. The visit, however, was eventually postponed to mid-January.

The resolution draft is expected to pass, as it would enjoy the support of the Muslim and Arab majority in the General Assembly.

Regardless, it would have no practical ramifications for Israel and would only be symbolic—meant to embarrass the Americans, who don’t have veto right at the General Assembly.