Parliament allocates $600mn to support IRGC missile program

07/02/2017

MNA – Iran’s senior MP Boroujerdi said over 600 million dollars will be assigned to strengthening missile defense program and Qods Force of IRGC.

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Alaeddin Boroujerdi said the decision has been made as part of the plan to counter hostile actions of US government who equips terrorist groups inside the region against the Resistance Front; “as a strategic policy, Islamic Republic of Iran will seriously confront terrorists.”

“Given that Americans and their regional allies have been backing groups like ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra as evidenced by presence of their injured members in hospitals of the Zionist regime, it can be concluded that enemy seeks to put a new wave of pressure against Iran,” highlighted the officials asserting that MPs will never remain silent in the face of ongoing hostilities.

Boroujerdi, while pointing to recent meetings of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee which have sought to prepare plan to counter America’s hostile actions, asserted “one main axis of the retaliatory plan is serious support of the country’s missile program as the only available means of confronting enemy threats.”

“As such, approximately 300 million dollars have been allocated to promote Iran’s missile program while a similar amount has been assigned to support Qods Force of IRGC, in the absence of whom, terrorists would be ruling in Damascus and Baghdad,” he underscored.

The senior MP clarified that the envisaged amounts have been specifically assigned to confront recent actions of the US and will add up to the figures defined the Sixth National Development Plan.

The US Senate passed a bill imposing sanctions on Iran over its missile program among other things on June 15.

the iran project