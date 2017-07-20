The Pasdaran recruit for their anti-Kurdish war

It is official: The guardians of the Iranian Revolution are launching their recruitment campaign in preparation for their war against Iraqi Kurdistan, if it proclaims its Independence (a second war of 1948 Kurdish version)

The forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Iranian Kurdistan and their recruiting centers known to be held by the Basijs were ordered to launch a recruitment campaign in preparation for a possible war against the autonomous region of Kurdistan Of Iraq, in the event of the proclamation of care Independence, following a referendum scheduled on September 25, 2017.

On Wednesday, Iranian Kurdish journalist Azad Mustovi quoted a well-informed source in Iranian Kurdistan, saying that in recent days the Revolutionary Guards’ headquarters and mobilization forces “have launched a campaign of Recruiting troops to invade Iraqi Kurdistan if necessary “, in the event of a probable war against the Kurdish Peshmergas of the autonomous region of Iraq, should the Kurds ever venture to declare the Independence of Kurdistan, The result of the September 25 referendum.

According to the internal source of the Pasdaran, speaking on condition of anonymity, certain elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who are of Kurdish origin have categorically declared their refusal to fight against the Kurds of Iraq, but say they are ready to Fight Daesh.

Mustovi told Al-Arabiya that: “Since the President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Autonomous Region, Masoud Barzani, announced the holding of a referendum on Independence against Iraq, September 25, the Iranian regime is trying to prevent it by all means and at any price. ”

In June, the Iranian government condemned this orientation of the Kurds towards the independence of northern Iraq, urging all parties to “respect the Iraqi constitution and maintain unity”.

“This unilateral gesture of Erbil (the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan) is unacceptable,” said Bahram Qasimi, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“The region of Kurdistan is part of Iraq and it can not separate from the rest of the country,” insisted Qassim, referring to the “referendum on the Independence of Kurdistan”, an “irresponsible gesture”.

The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (GRK) Massoud Barzani, announced that September 25 would be the day of the referendum on the Independence of Kurdistan.

Both Iran and Turkey are totally opposed to this referendum for independence, but the Kurds of Iraq recall that no country in the region has the right to interfere in their internal affairs.

“When we talk about a referendum, we are talking about Kurdistan in Iraq only,” replied the head of the KRG’s Foreign Relations Department, Falah Mustafa Bakir, to all those neighboring countries that have a Kurdish population of their own and who fear that The irreversible independence of Kurdistan does not directly inspire their own Kurds to seek more and more autonomy and / or independence.

