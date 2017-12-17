Pay Attention to Jesus’ Gospel

The apostle now affirms and provides a concluding statement regarding the material he presented in the first chapter. He says that the Son is supremely great and will demonstrate a final triumph over His enemies. Therefore, the readers and those of the apostle’s contemporary audience who did not see Him but heard of Him from the eyewitnesses should pay very careful attention to what they have accurately heard. They heard the Gospel and the body of doctrinal truth along with it. The danger he cites is that if they drift away from this truth they would be in danger of spiritual death through unbelief or treating it in a careless manner and letting it drift away. Interestingly he uses a Greek word here pararyomen. It is used only one time in the New Testament and meant to convey losing something through neglect. The Gospel may be lost to some that hear it, because they don’t accept it and therefore fail to take advantage by it. Therefore, some who hear the Gospel may be lost and perish; but the grace of the Gospel can never be lost. It stands incontrovertible regardless of who does or does not receive it. Paul is simply saying to these people, “don’t lose your opportunity of eternal live.” They must pay special attention to the new revelation of God’s truth as given by means of the Son, our Lord Jesus.

