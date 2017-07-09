In pictures: Egyptian Army succumbs to humongous ISIS offensive in the Sinai Desert

07/09/2017

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:00 A.M.) – On Sunday, the Islamic State unleashed its largest offensive ever in Egypt after assembling a variety of firepower against government soldiers in the northern parts of Sinai province not far from the Gaza Strip.

21 images released by Amaq Agency shows ISIS militants storming and overrunning Egyptian military bases south of Rafah city, resulting in a big desert battle. The attack involved two suicide bombings and prompted Egyptian warplanes to conduct sorties over the region.

Notably, at least three US-supplied Humvees were captured in the aftermath of the offensive while at least one soldier was killed by the Islamic State:

Jihadist militants have been active in Sinai province since the country’s revolution began in 2011. Most of these tribal fighters since joined the Islamic State in 2014 after the self-proclaimed caliphate captured much of Iraq and Syria at the time.

After becoming steadily more powerful in Egypt since then, ISIS insurgents in Sinai province have conducted a series of assassinations in the provincial capital while regularly attacking rival pro-government tribes or army checkpoints, capturing weapons and vehicles in the process.

Almasdarnews