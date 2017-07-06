In pictures: Syrian Army throws another Republican Guard brigade into battle for Damascus

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:50 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the 106th Brigade of the Republican Guard was transferred back to the east Damascus suburbs to reinforce the 105th Brigade in its efforts to crush Failaq Al-Rahman (Free Syrian Army branch) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (Al-Qaeda franchise) in the embattled Ayn Tarma and Jobar neighborhoods.

After utilizing airstrikes, snipers, assault troops, T-72 tanks and BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) Republican Guards wiped out at least 15 HTS and FSA militants during ferocious skirmishes that persisted throughout the day.

Amid the latest advances, the SAA destroyed over a dozen trenches while a tank scored a direct hit on an insurgent technical which was transporting a handful of rebel fighters.

According to a military source debriefing Al-Masdar News, the 105th and 106th Brigades are currently removing any trace of the first rebel defensive line on the Ayn Tarma-Jobar triangle axis which collapsed last week due to overwhelming SAA firepower.

The region is strategic as it represents a buffer-zone into downtown Damascus and the East Ghouta, considered government and rebel heartland respectively.

Brand new pictures of the SAA’s ongoing counter-insurgency efforts: