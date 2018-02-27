PLO push for the dispatch of 3000 police officers in attempt to take over Gaza from Hamas

02/27/2018

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:55 P.M): The Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) have today announced, the planned move for the deployment of around 3000 ‘PA’ policemen to Gaza, this move is aimed at pushing for a takeover of Hamas run police-stations in the strip.

Since September – 2017 – Hamas and Fatah parties have been engaged in a ‘unity deal’, which was supposedly signed in order to bring benefit to the people of Gaza. Instead of increase in Gaza’s living standard, the Palestinian Authority -headed by Mahmoud Abbas- has allowed for Gaza to plummet to a “state of emergency”, as was last week declared by the Mayor of Gaza City.

If this move is carried out in the wrong manner – to deploy Palestinian Authority police originally based in Ramallah – it could spark unwanted tension between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, a feared outcome as Hamas have recently disallowed the planned PA takeover, due to their lack of action to increase living conditions within the Gaza Strip.

Mahmoud Abbas has been accused of using the ‘unity deal’, to simply seize the land in Gaza and then work with Israel to destroy the cause for Palestinian liberation.

Almasdarnews