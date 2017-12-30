PM: Trump may defy world consensus on Iran as he did on Jerusalem

Netanyahu says he wouldn’t ‘discount’ president when he pledges to act against Iran: ‘I think he means it’

12/30/2017

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview that he believes US President Donald Trump is “willing to go against the current” in his policy towards Iran, just as he did in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital earlier this month.

In an interview broadcast Friday with former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee on the Christian Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), Netanyahu said he never gave up on the possibility that Trump would make his December 6 declaration, directing the relocation of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“It’s a fact that Donald Trump did what other presidents promised to do but didn’t do… and I think that this is an indication that he is willing to go against the current. And I wouldn’t discount the president when he says things like that, not only on Jerusalem but also on Iran,” Netanyahu argued.

The one minute clip that aired Friday was a preview of the full interview that the international Christian-based broadcast television network will run on Saturday evening and Sunday evening.

Last month, Trump decided not to recertify the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, saying the agreement had failed to curb Iran’s missile program or hinder its destabilizing activities in the Middle East.

Praising the US president’s November decision, Netanyahu told TBN: “He pulled away from this horrible deal that will guarantee that Iran will have 100 nuclear bombs in a decade or so or the ability to make them unless this deal is stopped, and he said, ‘Okay, you either fix the deal, or you know, I nix it.’”

“And people say, ‘Well does he mean it?,’ and it’s like the Jerusalem thing, I think he means it!” the prime minister concluded.

In a December 6 address from the White House, Trump defied worldwide warnings and insisted that after repeated failures to achieve peace, a new approach was long overdue, describing his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the seat of Israel’s government as merely based on reality. Trump stressed that he was not prejudging the final status of the city, and called for no change in the status quo at the city’s holy sites.

