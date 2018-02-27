As poverty in Iran gallops, Mullahs paid Syria’s Assad $36 m in 6 yrs

02/27/2018

Iran’s mullahs are obsessed with exporting their so-called Islamic revolution to the neighboring countries. Hence, Iran’s strong military and economic support to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad is unlimited. Iran’s support for Assad’s regime has reached about $ 6 billion a year, totaling $ 36 billion since the Syrian revolution erupted six years ago.

Poverty in Iran

While millions of Iranians live under poverty line, the cost of the Iranian expansion in Syria was $ 36 billion, analysts said.

International institutions such as the United Nations have estimated Iran pays salaries for mercenaries from Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries.

Iran has deployed thousands of Shia militias all over the Middle East to destabilize neighboring countries. The most notable among those militias are Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS).

Nadim Shahadi, Professor of Economics at Tufts University said that Tehran supported the Assad regime of with $ 15 billion between 2012 and 2013, pointing to the dispatch of mercenaries from Afghanistan and Iraq under the sponsorship of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“The cost of supporting these militias by the Revolutionary Guard in 2013 has led to enormous difficulties for the Iranian economy and increased the suffering of the poor,” Shahadi said.

Western reports revealed last year that Iran-backed mercenaries receive monthly salaries of about 800 dollars per person.

Observers said Iran plans to exploit the Syrian markets for trade as revealed in statements by Rahim Safavi, Khamenei’s military adviser to get phosphate, oil in return for supporting Assad.

Over sex years, the Assad regime has killed tens of thousands of Syrians, mostly women and children.

The Assad regime has repeatedly launched gas attacks against his people.