Preoccupation with myself, and whether I am good enough before the Lord, is exactly what it means to be under the law.

It may not be a law I can name, or a law that necessarily consists of specific rules, but it is the a law or standard I am under. The irony is that if I was able to keep every one of God’s laws, or able to rise to my own standards, God will still say to me, “I do not accept you based on your obedience anymore than I reject you based on your failures. I accept only on the basis of My Son.”

This is nothing new to most of us. It is the Truth of grace. And yet it is not sufficient to know the theology of it. We must see the Person.

If we would receive a revelation of Jesus Christ these words would become so clear and simple that we might be amazed at how blind we have been all the while knowing the doctrine.