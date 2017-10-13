President Putin to visit Iran in November: Kremlin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is to pay an official visit to Iran in early November to discuss issues of bilateral interest with his Iranian counterpart and also to take part in a tripartite meeting with his Iranian and Azeri counterparts in Tehran.

PressTV

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin on Thursday, all preliminary measures for Putin’s visit to Iran have been taken and he will take part at a trilateral session with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on November 1.

Earlier on Thursday, Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin aide, had said that Putin would visit Iran before the end of the current year.

Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Ushakov as saying that Putin would visit Tehran for a meeting with Rouhani and Aliyev in Tehran.

In August 2016, Putin, Rouhani and Aliyev held a key tripartite summit in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, where they discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in the areas of commerce, energy, communications, transport and transit. They further exchanged views on environmental issues and the fight against terrorism.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (C) makes a speech during a meeting with his Iranian and Russian counterparts, Hassan Rouhani (L) and Vladimir Putin (R) respectively, in Baku, August 8, 2016. (Photo by AFP)

Back in November 2015, Putin traveled to Iran to participate in the third summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

The Russian president met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei shortly after his arrival in Tehran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (R) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran, November 23, 2015. (Photo by AFP)