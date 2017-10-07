President Rouhani: Trump Not Able to Destroy Benefits Gained by Iran under N. Deal

10/07/2017

TEHRAN (FNA)- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined that his US counterpart Donald Trump cannot reverse the benefits that Iran could achieve by the 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers.

“We attained certain benefits in the nuclear talks and by the nuclear deal, and no one can reverse them; neither Trump nor 10 other Trumps, these are irreversible. We displayed our political power to the world in the nuclear talks,” President Rouhani said, addressing ranian university students in Tehran on Saturday.

“We have broken the world unity against Iran,” he stressed.

President Rouhani blasted the US disloyalty to the nuclear deal, and said, “Remaining committed to a deal doesn’t harm anyone, but those who break the deal will be losers.”

His comments came after European Commission Spokesman Margaritis Schinas underlined that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is working, and called on parties to remain committed to the nuclear agreement.

The remarks by the European Commission came after a senior US administration official said on Thursday that Trump would announce soon that he would decertify the landmark agreement.

“We are following very closely all the developments of the deal… reminding that it is a non-proliferation deal, which has been endorsed by the UN Security Council, that it’s working, delivering as it has been verified eight times by the international agency for atomic energy,” the European Commission spokesman told a news conference in Brussels.

“It is a durable, long-term solution to the Iranian nuclear issue which gives all sides the necessary assurances and we expect all sides to stick to their commitments under the deal,” he added.

Trump faces an October 15 deadline for certifying that Iran is complying with the accord’s terms. The US president has twice endorsed Tehran’s compliance, but on Thursday he claimed that Iran had not “lived up to the spirit of the agreement.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is fresh from verifying Iran’s compliance as recently as last month, while other parties to the agreement are also on board, except the US leader.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Kazakhstan on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he hoped Trump would make a “balanced” decision on the agreement.

“It is very important to preserve it in its current form and of course the participation of the United States will be a very significant factor in this regard,” Lavrov said.

The nuclear agreement was concluded between the Islamic Republic and the Group 5+1 (the US, the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany). It terminated nuclear-related sanctions against Iran in return for the application of certain limits by Iran to its nuclear program.

en.farsnews