A pro-Israel militia of the South Syrian to stop Iran?

Israeli soldiers march near mobile artillery units near the border with Syria, in the Golan Heights. (Reuters)

Jerusalem – Israel plans to found a Syrian army to control the southern region of Syria, on the border between the Golan Heights and Jordan to stop Iran’s expansion, according to informed Israeli sources.

The idea of ​​an “Army of Southern Syria”, which would be a subsidiary of the Israeli army, would be based on a model close to the Army of South Lebanon that Israel had created and supported in the 1970s. The army of South Lebanon was led by Saad Haddad, then later, by Antoine Lahad.

These sources claim that the idea is beginning to be shaped in accordance with the US-Russian ceasefire agreement in southern Syria, which prevents Iranian troops, Hezbollah and other militias belonging to the Iranian regime Or Syrian control of the region.

Israel considers Dera’a, Suweida and other sectors close to the border with the Golan Heights as part of its safe areas of interest. Jerusalem has allies, including the “Druze militia of Fursan al-Joulan” and certain groups claiming to be the “Free Syrian Army”.

These various allies could play a role in the foundations for the establishment of a “Syrian Army of the South”.

The same sources have confirmed to the Israeli media that the objective of these forces would be to prevent Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian militias from taking over the Golan Heights after the end of the war against Daesh and the departure Of American troops in this region.

The current assumption in Israel is that the planned departure of US troops will leave the region entirely open to Russia.

Although Israel co-ordinates its activities in Syria with Russia, Jerusalem does not trust the Russian ruling circles. He also doubts that Moscow can reach a firm agreement with Iran on the control of the region, which suits their joint interests of maintaining the head of the Syrian regime, Bashar Assad in power.