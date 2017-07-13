A pro-Israel militia of the South Syrian to stop Iran?

Jerusalem – Israel plans to found a Syrian army to control the southern region of Syria, on the border between the Golan Heights and Jordan to stop Iran’s expansion, according to informed Israeli sources.
The idea of an “Army of Southern Syria”, which would be a subsidiary of the Israeli army, would be based on a model close to the Army of South Lebanon that Israel had created and supported in the 1970s. The army of South Lebanon was led by Saad Haddad, then later, by Antoine Lahad.
These sources claim that the idea is beginning to be shaped in accordance with the US-Russian ceasefire agreement in southern Syria, which prevents Iranian troops, Hezbollah and other militias belonging to the Iranian regime Or Syrian control of the region.
Israel considers Dera’a, Suweida and other sectors close to the border with the Golan Heights as part of its safe areas of interest. Jerusalem has allies, including the “Druze militia of Fursan al-Joulan” and certain groups claiming to be the “Free Syrian Army”.
These various allies could play a role in the foundations for the establishment of a “Syrian Army of the South”.
The same sources have confirmed to the Israeli media that the objective of these forces would be to prevent Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian militias from taking over the Golan Heights after the end of the war against Daesh and the departure Of American troops in this region.
The current assumption in Israel is that the planned departure of US troops will leave the region entirely open to Russia.
Although Israel co-ordinates its activities in Syria with Russia, Jerusalem does not trust the Russian ruling circles. He also doubts that Moscow can reach a firm agreement with Iran on the control of the region, which suits their joint interests of maintaining the head of the Syrian regime, Bashar Assad in power.
Israel has reservations about Russia being at one time solely responsible for the surveillance of southern Syria, while Israel will have to live with the results, good or bad, of the agreement between Moscow and Washington . The Hebrew State feels obliged to create alternatives, such as the idea of forming this “Syrian Army of the South”.
When asked if Israel believes such an idea can be a success given the bad experience with the South Lebanese Army, this source replies that this point is not neglected by some members who Oppose this option.
When Israel decided to withdraw from Lebanon in May 2000, the IDF did not discuss the terms with its Lebanese allies and left them behind without worrying about their fate. They were then forced to flee to Israel, abandoning their property. Even then, Israel did not immediately allow them to penetrate its territory, which it authorized only 6,000 of them.
According to these sources, the main fear of the opposition groups is that Syria is divided into three entities dependent on areas of influence: Russian, Iranian and Turkish. They fear that these countries will decide on the political future of Syria, without taking their claims into consideration.
They are, after all, those who have triggered the revolt and it is part of their rights to find an alternative, where they can live freely, away from the injustice of Assad, Turkey and Iran. They have, in the meantime, found Israel which constantly provides them with medical supplies and food, according to these sources.
Israeli sources add that it is becoming increasingly clear for the Syrian opposition and rebel forces that they are being pushed back “into a narrow political alley”. In the end, their forces will have little room for maneuver to negotiate in the face of Russian control of the country and the planned division of the sector.
This is particularly evident after most of the legitimate militias, with the exception of the Kurds, lost the support of the United States and disqualified themselves from the Great Powers. They can only conduct negotiations with Russia from a position of weakness.