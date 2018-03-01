Putin Claims Russia Has Nuclear-tipped Underwater Drones and New Supersonic Weapon

Addressing Russian lawmakers, Putin also said Russia has new supersonic weapon which cannot be tracked by anti-missile systems and expresses worry over new U.S. nuclear policy

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow’s operation in Syria had showed Russia’s increased capabilities in defence sector.

Addressing Russian lawmakers, Putin also said that Russia had restored its domestic air defence systems. During the speech Putin made a series of other outlandish boasts including: Russia is testing new underwater drones which can carry nuclear warheads and that Russia has new supersonic weapon which cannot be tracked by anti-missile systems.

Putin also went after the United States for its continued investment in its nuclear arsenal. Putin said any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies will be regarded as an attack on Russia and draw an immediate response.

Putin added that the NATO build-up on Russia’s borders and U.S. anti-missile system will be rendered useless by Russia’s own build up. He also termed the new U.S. nuclear doctrine as “worrying.”

Haaretz