Putin: Iran, Russia, Turkey to take next steps on Syria crisis

IRNA – Russia President Vladimir Putin says Iran, Russia and Turkey as three guarantors of peace in Syria, are to take next steps to address the crisis in the country.

Putin made the remarks Sunday in an interview with reporters on his meeting which was held on the sidelines of the newly-ended G20 Summit.

Now we need to agree on the exact boundaries of these zones, and how security will be ensured there. This is a painstaking, even tedious effort, and it is extremely important and responsible work, website of the President of Russian Federation quoted Putin as saying.

Based on the recent positive experience, relying on the good will of Iran, Turkey, and of course, the Syrian Government and President al-Assad, we can take further steps, Putin was quoted as saying.

So far, five rounds of talks have been held in Astana on establishment of peace in Syria.

The first round of multilateral Astana talks was attended by the Syrian government’s representatives as well as dissident groups on January 23-24.

The second round of the Astana talks took place on February 15-16 with the participants agreeing to set up a ceasefire monitoring group assigned by Iran, Russia and Turkey, that would report to the United Nations.

The third meeting involving the Iranian, Russian and Turkish and the UN delegations was held on March 14-15 while the US and Jordan participated as observers.

In the fourth round of talks, the participating countries and warring sides agreed to create four de-escalation zones in Idlib province, in northern parts of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus and in the south of the country.

During the fifth round of Astana talks which was held on July 4-5, participants have reached an agreement on formation of a Committee of National Reconciliation to halt the Syrian crisis.

