Qatar crisis: Deadline extended as Saudi axis plans Cairo meeting

Announcement follows decision by Saudi Arabia and allies to extend deadline for Qatar to meet series of demands to lift blockade

Monday 3 July 2017 07:43 UTC

Egypt will host the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain on Wednesday to discuss the crisis with Qatar, Cairo’s foreign ministry said.

The ministers will meet “to follow developments… concerning relations with Qatar,” it said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The four countries announced on 5 June they were severing ties with their Gulf neighbour, accusing it of backing “terrorism” and being too close to Saudi Arabia’s arch-rival Iran.

However, Qatar appeared defiant on Monday as Saudi Arabia and its allies extended a deadline for Doha to accept a series of demands to lift a de facto blockade. Their demands include Doha ending support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the closure of Al Jazeera television, a downgrade of diplomatic ties with Iran and the shutdown of a Turkish military base in the emirate. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt gave Doha 10 days to comply with their 13 demands, with the ultimatum due to expire at the end of Sunday. The 48-hour extension was in response to a request by the Kuwaiti emir who is acting as mediator in the Gulf crisis. Qatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, will travel to Kuwait on Monday morning to deliver a letter of response, sent from the emir of Qatar to the emir of Kuwait, who is the main mediator in the Gulf crisis, the BBC reported. “The list of demands is made to be rejected,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Saturday.

“Everyone is aware that these demands are meant to infringe the sovereignty of the state of Qatar,” he said at a news conference in Rome. “The state of Qatar… is rejecting it as a principle,” he said, adding: “We are willing to engage in providing the proper conditions for further dialogue.” Riyadh and its supporters have already severed air, sea and ground links with Qatar, cutting off vital routes for imports including food.

Concerns about stability Qatari citizens were ordered to leave the countries and various steps were taken against Qatari companies and financial institutions. The crisis has raised concerns of growing instability in the region, home to some of the world’s largest energy producers and several key Western allies hosting US military facilities. The imposed restrictions have caused turmoil in Qatar, an oil- and gas-rich nation dependent on imports to meet the basic needs of its population of 2.7 million, the BBC said. As a result, Iran and Turkey have been increasingly supplying it with food and other goods. Germany’s foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, who on Monday starts a tour of several Arab states, called for a “serious dialogue” to end the crisis. “We are worried that the distrust and the disunity could weaken all the parties concerned as well as the entire peninsula,” said Gabriel, who will visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. It is unclear what further measures will be taken if Qatar fails to meet the demands, but the UAE ambassador to Russia Omar Ghobash warned last week that further sanctions could be imposed.

Middle East Eye