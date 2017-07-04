Qatari Intelligence Chief Predicts Escalating Pressure from Arabs

Cairo- Founder of Qatari Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Mansour, an Egyptian national, predicted that Arab pressure on Doha would escalate if it continued to reject the demands of the four boycotting countries – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt – over supporting terrorism.

In statements for Asharq Al-Awsat, Mansour said that political escalation measures could be taken next, including shifting the case to the UN Security Council and the International Criminal Court.

Mansour expected that the Quartet ministerial meeting between the countries that boycotted Qatar, which will be held on Wednesday in Cairo, will discuss the “appropriate steps and timings” to respond to Qatar’s refusal to implement the 13 demands submitted by the four countries to the Kuwaiti mediator, who is expected to join the meeting.

In light of Doha’s continued rejection of the demands, Mansour predicted the launch of successive decisions by Arab countries, with gradual intervals, evidence on charges against terrorist elements in Qatar.

He said that these pieces of evidence might be submitted to the Security Council in preparation for a decision to consider the whole matter before the ICC.

With the end of the first deadline given by the four countries to Qatar, diplomatic sources and political experts said that “the second phase of the political escalation of the boycotted countries will begin if Doha confirms its non-response to the 13 demands.”

“Arab countries that boycotted Qatar have pondered all consequences of their decision, and they have implemented the first phase by sending specific requests to Doha, yet it has shown rejection after Turkey and Iran’s superficial sympathetic, abusive stances with it,” Mansour added.

