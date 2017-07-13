Qatari ships barred from ports along Suez Canal

DEBKAfile July 13, 2017, 9:09 AM (IDT)

Egypt has barred Qatari ships from ports along the Suez Canal as well as from the canal’s special economic zone, the canal authority’s chairman announced Wednesday. The steps are part of the blockade that Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain imposed on Qatar over its support of terrorism. Qatari vessels and cargoes are thus banned from the ports of the four countries until further notice. However, Qatari ships can still use the Suez Canal as Egypt is required by an international treaty to allow any vessel to access the strategic waterway.

Debka