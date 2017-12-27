Question 30: How do our sins relate to the judgment seat of Messiah?

Answer: Romans 8:1 clearly teaches that there is no condemnation for those who are in Messiah Yeshua. Therefore, the clear teaching of Scripture is that our sins will not be brought up at the judgment seat of Messiah since they have been forever washed away by the blood of Yeshua.

Judgment will be based upon the works we have done as believers. We are either building with wood, hay, and stubble, which brings no reward, or we are building with gold, silver, and precious stones, which does bring reward.

While our sins will not be brought up at the judgment seat of Messiah, unconfessed sin and sin that we did not repent of will have an effect in another way: While we are living in sin, we are not building with gold, silver, and precious stones, but with wood, hay, and stubble. The more wood, hay, and stubble we have, the smaller will be our reward, and the more gold, silver, and precious stones we have, the greater will be our reward. At Messiah’s judgement seat, the wood, hay, and stubble will be burned away so that we are thoroughly purged and cleansed. However, this does not increase the gold, silver, and precious stones, and therefore, there will be a lack of reward.