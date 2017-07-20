Quneitra: Russians in rivalry … humanitarian with Israel!

As Russian troops began to move inside the cease-fire area around Quneitra, just across the Israeli border from the Golan Heights, on Wednesday, 19 July, they realized that they were In fierce competition with Israel regarding … humanitarian aid in the villages of the sector held by the rebels.

Since Israel is fiercely opposed to any Russian presence in the (theoretically) demilitarized zone of Quneitra – and although this presence was approved by the Trump Administration, as Debkafile revealed exclusively on Tuesday 18 July – Moscow decided to Slowly and slowly to take advantage of it during this time to take over “hearts and minds”, by taking care of the rebel groups and their families, which Israel has rescued for years Less since the fall of 2013, by the Tel Hasakah field hospital). The Kremlin believed that if these rebel groups perished in the habit of being helped by Israel, they could be persuaded to cooperate with Russian troops in the implementation of the Quneitra ceasefire zone and beyond (We speak of an alliance of circumstances between 10.

On Tuesday, a Russian military convoy arrived in Jabah, a village in the north (east of the city of Quneitra, 4 kms from the Israeli border on the Golan.) Officers described as belonging to the Reconciliation Center Russian Ministry of Defense “came out of the trucks and began to distribute food packages to the villagers.

Civilians received essential supplies and were treated as needed by Russian doctors, a Syrian official said. The Russian and Syrian officers promised the arrival of additional humanitarian aid “for settlements throughout Quneitra province” and that Russian doctors would visit all the villages in the cease- fire.

Israel, which sends aid through all these Syrian villages that have been cut off by the civil war out of access to basic necessities, essentially kept the program under seal, except when witnesses told the media what ‘They had seen and lived in the media. On Wednesday, the IDF officers in charge of the aid program asked ironically: “But where did the Russians go, all these years, when there was only Israel to help these abandoned villages? Along its border? ”

After observing the Russian troops handing out packages to the people of Quneitra, the Israeli government and army leaders decided to challenge these extremely late Russian propaganda gestures .

So far, Israel has provided regular humanitarian assistance to some 200,000 villagers living in 80 rebellious villages that are not controlled by Daesh, up to 15 kms deep inside Syrian territory. Last year alone, Israel sent more than one million liters of crude fuel, 360 tons of food, 77 tons of clothing and footwear, dozens of generators and water systems, and Medical care, including hospital care for the wounded and sick Syrian, through a field hospital on the border, serving as a center of affactation to the hospitals in case of necessity.

On Wednesday, Israel formally formalized the assistance program under the heading of “Good Neighborly Operation”, and disclosed that it had in fact been administered since 2016 by a special unit of the Bashan Division, Responsibility of the Golan sector.

The IDF disseminated footage of trucks transporting supplies, medical equipment, medicines, fuel and foodstuffs across the border, as well as images showing Israeli paramedics relieving the Syrian wounded and removing them Of the battlefield in order to get them thorough care in Israeli hospitals.

According to IDF statistics, at least 3,000 Syrians crossed the border in the last 4 years to receive medical care. And Israel sent incubators, respirators and ambulances as much as needed. During the same period, the IDF conducted 150 assistance operations on Syrian soil.

Upon their arrival in Quneitra, the Russians discovered a population much better nourished and cared for than any Syrian civilians in any other place on the war fronts of the country maintained by their bombardments, flying to the aid of the dictator Bashar El Assad . In any case, they began to storm humanitarian aid against Israel in order to conquer the “spirits and hearts” of the villagers, in Syria’s best-rescued and maintained place!

DEBKAfile Special Feature July 19, 2017, 8:58 PM (IDT)

Adaptation: Marc Brzustowski