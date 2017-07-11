Rebels Shoot Down Syrian Warplane in Cease-fire Zone

Alleged downing of Syrian warplane amid fragile cease fire took place near border with Jordan

Rebels in Syria claim they shot down a warplane belonging to the Syrian regime in an area covered by the current ceasefire zone, AFP reported Tuesday.

According to DPA, the Syrian government jet was downed in Sweida, a southern province by the border with Jordan, covered by a current ceasefire, reports the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The current cease-fire was agreed to after U.S. President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany. Ahead of the agreement, an American envoy came to Israel two weeks ago and held talks with senior Israeli officials about establishing de-escalation zones, otherwise known as safe zones, in souhaaretzthern Syria near the Israeli and Jordanian borders as part of an effort to end Syria’s civil war.

Israel told Washington that it opposes having Russian forces supervise what happens in these zones, senior Israeli officials said.

